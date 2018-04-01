PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE

Cino Zucchi

GV: Talking about the present and the future, would you help me to define a couple of key concepts that, in your opinion, are urgent for understanding the future of our profession?

CZ: I do not believe in ‘futurology’. If we look at people’s predictions of the future from the last century, we see that they often project elements of what the present situation is onto the future. The Jetsons are a normal suburban family from America who have a Jet instead of a car. This is also very interesting: how futurology represents your current situation.

I read the book ‘The Limits of Growth’ by MIT, and I was very worried about the environmental problem we have. So I went to study at MIT because it was the first time that people really realised that there was an environmental problem. Instead of thinking about what the future will be, we should look at vectors – something which is a dynamic situation from now. I do not know what the world will be like in 20 years, but I know some things: sensibilities, and of course, problems which are growing now. The one main worry I have now about predicting the future is that all of the functionalist models of designing from the last hundred years were based on a specific function. The architect was like an algorithm: a client had to enter an input, being the function, and the architect elaborated this to create the final output, which was the form. This mode, which is the basis of how we expanded our cities and we built up the Metropolis, was needed, but we are now realising how much flexibility and plasticity there is between form and content. This is true in nature: the way an organism evolves is by adapting existing organisms to new forms. There is a famous book that is called ‘Evoluzione e Bricolage’ (Evolution and Tinkering) by Francois Jacob, who said that organisms are opportunists. We are not perfect machines, we keep on using and deforming ourselves.



Our generation is discovering the concept of urbanity in a new way: we first understood the environmental emergency, but we are rediscovering urbanity as something which today is environmental. There was some kind of opposition between city and nature. We realised, for example, that the urban model is much better at energy saving than the suburban one. An inhabitant of the city consumes half of the electricity and one-third of the gallons of gas required to get around. This is because of many reasons, including physical ones. People are going back to the city, and this means they are going back to live in places which are not planned for that function. So, the integral revision of the function as a model of designing is something that’s related to what we are, and picking up something which is the past. It is also projecting the idea that the city is a body that is much bigger than its inhabitants. The fact that the city survives with its inhabitants seems like a very simple thing to say, but in a way, this is why function is forgotten.

GV: Looking towards the next 15-20 years, what is important to keep in mind in regards to designing for the ever-changing circumstances of our modern world? What will this mean for our cities?

CZ: We see the obsolescence of iPhones: every year we have new telephone models, and we just throw away the old ones. We can not throw away the city as a technical artefact. Because when technology is very fast, the city has to be slow. I don’t believe that the city can run at that speed. Some parts of it will evolve very fast but not the city as a whole, otherwise we should destroy and redo the city every thirty years.

We just did a proposal for the Milano Dismissed Railway Yards, and the projection and development of these yards is for at least 20 years. So we had to build scenarios in 20 to 30 years using the elements we have today. The way in which we approached this is not to start on a functional point of view, instead, we were seeing how the open-space design can have some kind of infrastructure which is willing to host things that have not yet been foreseen. In a way, I don’t want to go back to the 1800s grid like Manhattan. But can we design something without all the knowledge of what it is going to host? This is a non-functionalist approach, interlocking with very functionalist parts of the city. I think that the space of the original city was a functional space, in which people did things and protected themselves, and the market place was the place not only to buy vegetables, but also to chat and gossip. This second function is now in another place, which is called social media. It is true that some functions which used to represent physical space have now gone into a non-physical space. This is typical of an office organisation, like mentioned before: the hierarchy of the places at the office was representing the connection between people. When I chat with my daughter who is in another room, my wife asks me why we are on our phones when we are only ten meters away from each other. But it is easier to chat, even with my own family, through WhatsApp. This is very funny.

GV: In your opinion, what does this mean for the future of ‘space’ in physical and digital terms?

CZ: What this will change in the physical space, we don’t know yet. In a way, it’s too early to say what will happen. In terms of the millennial evolution of men, we don’t know. We freed physical space from some of the heaviness it had. The physical space is not fluid, but some of the functions it needed to respond to are not there anymore. Some people saw this as the potential destruction of the public space in its traditional terms, and this is partially true. It is true that some of the physical spaces do not behave in the same way anymore, or their behaviour has changed completely. Let me make an example: when I was eighteen years old, if a big event – like a bomb or something – would happen in Milano, people would go in Piazza del Duomo to hear the news, to be together. Today you see it right away in your iPhone. Piazza del Duomo was the place where the citizens of Milano would gather, but now it is the place where immigrants meet, because it is the first place where they can be. So very few Milanese are there anymore, and all the people from the suburbs – and especially immigrants – are there instead, because it’s an icon which is not representing the community anymore. This is true for many other places.

The Metropolis is also the place where a lot of loneliness occurs. This does not mean that we still don’t go to bars, or places like Starbucks. I strongly believe that in three to five years, every house will have a chaise lounge, like in The Matrix, where you are there but you are somewhere else. When my kids are not there, they are somewhere – they are talking with friends. So when you ask your kid to listen to you, they are not lost, but with somebody else. This means that this new social space is about interaction.

GV: And how will this affect the fabric of the urban environment, on a city scale?

CZ: Should we go towards a more temporary architecture? Should the city become lighter? Even a walking city like Archigram would say? Or should the remaining city become more generic? This is the big question to me. Should the city respond quickly to changes? Or should it be the hardware part of an ever-changing software? The Campsite Shower Theory is a bit of a joke, it says: “When you try to get hot water in a camp site, you turn the valve set but it takes some time for the water to travel through”. So the response to your input is always slow, then you turn it to the other way and it gets too cold, and then too hot, and so on.

It means that architecture takes some time, and if you do architecture using a program, once it’s there, it is always a little bit late in respect to your own program. I don’t believe in ‘just-in-time’ architecture. With respect to events, things are different – we designed the ‘Copycat’ exhibition for the Venice Biennale Pavilion in 2012 and things like that – but not the whole structure of the city.

GV: Do you have a final message for the ‘New Generations’ of architects?

CZ: Something that I say to my kids and students is: “If you go from the roots to the leaves, there are many different paths, the tree structure has a lot of choices. If you go from the leaves back to the roots, the path is one. But going up is not a line: it is a branch of many different choices”. How to orient my students and my kids in these choices, I don’t know. Of course, you can’t predict success. What would I say? That today all of the information is on Wikipedia? I give forty dollars a year to Wikipedia because I use it a lot to keep up a critical spirit, to use information and procedures, but also to be intelligent, and to be able to restructure the information. I would define intelligence as the art of using procedures, but if they do not work, be critical about it.

I would say the difference between a fly and a dog is that if there is a window, the fly keeps on banging against the glass because its brain tells it the light is freedom. A dog sooner or later will go around the glass. Intelligence is the art of reframing. So let’s use computers, prefabricated programs and packages, but you also need to know the principles behind them. Today I know geometry very well, and a rendering specialist knows how to use the program better than me, but he or she does not know the principle behind it. So our generation was based on principles, and this generation is based on empiricism. The way you move through programs is empirical: you try until you get it. The two things should get together sooner or later. I don’t want to say: ‘let’s go back to the fundamentals’, but we should try to see the principles beyond the empirical way to solve things.